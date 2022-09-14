Wella India appoints Pravesh Saha as the General Manager for India and South Asia business

He is constantly in search of the right balance that Professional Beauty brands demand between being FMCG and B2B in the way they operate. His firm conviction is that there will always be work that needs to be organized, things that need to be managed but people can only be inspired and encouraged. He thrives in building both commercially and environmentally “sustainable” business models and is immensely proud of selling products that delight Hairdressers and Consumers across the world.