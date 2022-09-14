Wella India appoints Pravesh Saha as the General Manager for India and South Asia business

Prior to this, he was the Head of Sales & Education at Wella for the Indian Sub-Continent and also a Leadership Team member for the organization.
Wella Company, one of the world’s leading beauty companies, announces Pravesh Saha as the general manager for their India and South Asia business. Prior to this, he was the head of sales & education at Wella for the Indian Sub-Continent and also a leadership team member for the organization. He brings with him over 14 years of experience across brands like ITC & Diageo prior to his association with Wella.
He is constantly in search of the right balance that Professional Beauty brands demand between being FMCG and B2B in the way they operate. His firm conviction is that there will always be work that needs to be organized, things that need to be managed but people can only be inspired and encouraged. He thrives in building both commercially and environmentally “sustainable” business models and is immensely proud of selling products that delight Hairdressers and Consumers across the world.
“We are a company of Hairdressers, by Hairdressers and for Hairdressers and they will continue to be at the core of all we do. As an organization, we believe in providing the best-in-class products and education to our salon partners and continue to push the boundaries on being innovative. India a market of huge opportunities and we will always strive to be the No.1 brand of choice amongst stylists and consumers alike.” - quoted Saha.