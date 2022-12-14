Vinay Choletti, WhatsApp Pay India head, has quit

He’d taken over the leadership role in September 2022.
WhatsApp Pay India chief Vinay Choletti has stepped down from the role four months after he took over.
“Today was my last day at WhatsApp Pay and as I sign off, I can proudly say that watching the scale and the influence of WhatsApp in India has been a humbling experience. The last one year personally has been a great learning journey and the excitement of being in the frontline and launching some global first payments use cases such as "QR tickets for Bangalore Metro on WhatsApp” was unmatched. I am humbled to see the customer adoption of novel use cases using WhatsApp Pay and I will wear these badges proudly for the rest of my life,” Choletti posted on LinkedIn.
He joined WhatsApp as head of merchant payments in October 2021 from Amazon India.
Choletti’s exit adds another name to the list of leadership folks quitting Meta and its brands. In November 2022, Meta India head Ajit Mohan, WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, and Meta public policy director for India Rajiv Aggarwal quit the company.