WIPRO ENTERPRISES names Sahifa Mehta as Global Communications Leader

In her last role with Perfect Relations, a part of Dentsu Aegis Network, as an Associate Director based in Gurgaon, Sahifa helped companies across diverse sectors such as Manufacturing, Technology, Consumer, Consulting, Automobile, and Infrastructure brands with their PR roadmap leading the Internal and External communications. Some of the brands she has worked with across her career include Microsoft India, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Louis Berger, Emirates Airlines, and many more. Earlier to Perfect Relations, she has worked at PaperBind Pte, Kodak India Pvt. Ltd leading Marketing Communications and Weber Shandwick Public Relations.