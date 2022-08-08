WIPRO ENTERPRISES names Sahifa Mehta as Global Communications Leader

Sahifa will lead corporate communications for WIPRO Enterprises for Consumer Care & Lighting and WIPRO Infrastructure across key geographies globally.
In this role, Sahifa will be handling external and internal communications for Wipro Enterprises. She will spearhead the corporate branding and communication initiatives for both Consumer Care & Lighting and WIPRO Infrastructure across key geographies globally.
Sahifa is a Public Relations and Corporate Communications professional with more than 17 years’ experience in the field. She has worked across corporate and agency roles helping numerous Fortune 500 brands develop their Communication Strategies and deliver their brand and communications goals.
In her last role with Perfect Relations, a part of Dentsu Aegis Network, as an Associate Director based in Gurgaon, Sahifa helped companies across diverse sectors such as Manufacturing, Technology, Consumer, Consulting, Automobile, and Infrastructure brands with their PR roadmap leading the Internal and External communications. Some of the brands she has worked with across her career include Microsoft India, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Louis Berger, Emirates Airlines, and many more. Earlier to Perfect Relations, she has worked at PaperBind Pte, Kodak India Pvt. Ltd leading Marketing Communications and Weber Shandwick Public Relations.