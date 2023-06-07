Wondrlab appoints Nikhil Uniyal as National Revenue Lead

By welcoming Nikhil Uniyal to the team, Wondrlab aims to achieve exponential growth and make significant strides in the coming year. With over 14 years of experience in diverse media and marketing roles, Nikhil brings a wealth of expertise in crafting and managing large-scale campaigns, creating intellectual properties, and adeptly leading sizable teams. Notably, Nikhil's journey into multi-media solution planning took off as he completed Google's Squared programme when it first launched in India. This ignited his passion for multimedia solution planning, a field in which he has consistently thrived. Before joining Wondrlab, Nikhil Uniyal held prominent positions at Mirchi, Times of India and Group M, among others. His notable achievements include driving bottom-line profitability, increasing revenue for existing intellectual properties, and effectively managing a diverse client base.