Wondrlab brings Sameet Ali Soni On Board as Content Lead

Akali said, “We’ve done away with the 13/14 designations that other agencies have. Our senior-most creative positions are our ‘Content Leads’ and ‘Content Directors. Sameet is someone I’ve worked with at the beginning of his career. Even then, he was a special talent creating the iconic Bingo Mad Angles ‘Board Room’ film. While he brings many more skills with him now, he brings the same love for advertising. The last year (our first at Wondrlab) has been amazing with us winning some of the biggest and most exciting brands. That are looking for the platform first, new-age, truly integrated work. The coming days are full of opportunities and I am sure someone senior and experienced like Sameet and Rahul will help us make the most of it.”