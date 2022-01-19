Worldline promotes Deepak Chandnani to Executive Chairman and appoints Ramesh Narasimhan as CEO in India

He will embark on his new role from April 1, 2022, upon completion of Deepak Chandnani’s term as MD & CEO.
Worldline, the European leader in payments and transactional services and market leader in India announced the appointments of Deepak Chandnani as Executive Chairman for India and South Asia/ Middle Eastand Ramesh Narasimhan as CEO for India.
In his new role as CEO,Ramesh will drive business strategy and revenue growth for Worldline India.He will embark on his new role from April 1, 2022, upon completion of Deepak Chandnani’s term as MD & CEO. Ramesh Narasimhan joined Worldline as Head of Digital Commerce India through the acquisition of Ingenico, where he had been serving as CEO India.
Commenting on the development, Vincent Roland, Head of Merchant Services, Worldline said: “Since going public in 2014, Worldline has been pursuing its ambition to be a global leader in payments. The acquisition of Ingenico in late 2020 was part of our growth strategy and enhanced our leading position in many geographies including India. The promotion of Deepak Chandnani and Ramesh Narasimhan reflects our core value of ‘empowerment’, as we believe in trust and support for ourpeople and the business alike in order to realise their full potential.
I would like to congratulate Deepak Chandnani for his promotion to Chairman for India and South Asia and look forward to his continued support and guidance to enhance the business in the region. My congratulations also go to Ramesh Narasimhan on his appointment as CEO of India. Hewill help in driving our business in India to the next level of success.”
Deepak Chandnani, newly appointed executive chairman, Worldline India and South Asia/Middle East said: “I am delighted to enlarge my remit and look forward tocontinue tocontribute toWorldline’s continued success. At the same time I am extremely pleased to welcome Ramesh as the new CEO of the India business.His experience of over three decades in Information Technology, and vast understanding of the payments landscape has been instrumental in creating value and trust for our partners. I believe Worldline in India will continue to outshinein all business verticals under Ramesh’s leadership.”
Upon his appointment as CEO India at Worldline, Ramesh Narasimhan, said: “Our ambition is to continue to scale our business in India, which is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing markets in the world of digital payments. I am very excited to take on this new role and I am looking forward to leading the strong Worldline India team and realise our ambitions in this strategically important market.”