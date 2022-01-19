Worldline promotes Deepak Chandnani to Executive Chairman and appoints Ramesh Narasimhan as CEO in India

Commenting on the development, Vincent Roland, Head of Merchant Services, Worldline said: “Since going public in 2014, Worldline has been pursuing its ambition to be a global leader in payments. The acquisition of Ingenico in late 2020 was part of our growth strategy and enhanced our leading position in many geographies including India. The promotion of Deepak Chandnani and Ramesh Narasimhan reflects our core value of ‘empowerment’, as we believe in trust and support for ourpeople and the business alike in order to realise their full potential.