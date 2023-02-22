WoW Momo appoints Mithun Appaiah as CEO

Sagar Daryani, co-founder and CEO of WoW foods Pvt Limited said, “At WoW Momo’s fast-food restaurants, we have been able to make Momo’s the all-time food. With our foray into FMCG, our aim is to make this food of all times, available to you all the time. For us FMCG is going to be the anchor of our next phase of growth; to take us from a share of cuisine to a share of stomach and leapfrogging to a share of grocery. We are confident that having crafted and lead growth stories with different kinds of FMCG brands, Mithun is a perfect fit. From Agility of strategy to nimble footed execution, Mithun fits the role as the captain of our new ship seamlessly”.