WOW Skin Science appoints Nikita Jaswaney as Head of Innovation

Excited about her new role, Nikita Jaswaney, states, “WOW is a super brand, born in India, born in digital and native to today’s consumers across geographies. The pace and action-led culture of innovation and consumer focus of the company are the main reasons I find this role challenging and exciting. Leading the team in this new world where legacy brands are kept fit on the ground with active competition from agile and super innovative D2C brands like WOW. Consumer insights and the velocity of translating those insights into exciting brands drive today’s beauty and personal care spaces and I am looking forward to drive those disruptive strategies at WOW.”

Adding to this, Manish Chowdhary, Co-CEO, Body Cupid Pvt Limited states, “I am pleased to welcome Nikita Jaswaney to the WOW family. An expert at creating innovative product mixes and strategic brand development plans, Nikita brings along with her the experiences that will help us widen our thought processes and have a very focused outreach to reach our goals and objectives for 2022 and ahead."