WPP India's Chief Culture Officer Apoorva Bapna resigns

Apoorva Bapna, chief culture officer, India at WPP, has resigned from her role. Bapna has over two decades of experience across journalism, media, advertising, policy, and development.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Apoorva Bapna joined WPP India as chief culture officer in March 2020. She played a key role in unifying the organisation’s culture across agencies, driving collaboration and performance. She also led talent initiatives and managed multi-stakeholder environments to support business objectives.

She has also worked with GroupM, The Times of India Group, and other organisations.