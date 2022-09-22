Wunderman Thompson India bolsters its Mumbai leadership team with senior hires

Abhay Godbole added, “I am delighted to be back at Wunderman Thompson, one of India’s finest agencies that has nurtured and built multiple brands in the country. Wunderman Thompson is in a unique position of creating the agency of the future, an agency that is capable of delivering the best of both mainline and data led digital communications. I look forward to be a part of this exciting and transformational journey.”

Rajesh and Abhay will report to Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.