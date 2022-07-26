XtraCover appoints Anirudh Singhania as its new Chief Technology Officer

Prior to joining XtraCover, Anirudh was part of the founding team of Lulu and Sky Private as the Chief Technology Officer.
XtraCover, a new-age e-commerce platform catering to the lifecycle management services of smartphones and other electronic devices, has recently announced the appointment of its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO)- Anirudh Singhania, to strengthen the company’s technological prowess. Anirudh brings to the team deep technical experience as well as a new vigour to propel XtraCover into its next phase of growth.
Anirudh has more than 25 years of experience in creating technology solutions, hatching growth strategies and leading high-performing software engineering teams. Prior to joining XtraCover, Anirudh was part of the founding team of Lulu and Sky Private as the Chief Technology Officer. He also built dharma.h Software Technologies. Furthermore, he has worked with multiple tech startups from the stage of ideation to exit.
Pleased with the appointment of Anirudh as the new CTO, Soumitra Gupta, CEO & founder of XtraCover, commented, “As we prepare for our next stage of growth at XtraCover, we are thrilled to welcome Anirudh to our executive team. Anirudh’s extensive experience developing technology solutions and leading engineering teams in the IT and e-commerce space make him ideally suited to strengthen the company and drive growth to the XtraCover business.”
In the new CTO role, Anirudh will be responsible for integrating and advancing XtraCover’s technology platform. He will drive forward the technical vision for the business in delivering a range of after-sales services to buyers of refurbished electronic gadgets. His expertise in application development, artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital marketing and strategy will help XtraCover accelerate technological and business growth.
Commenting on his new role at XtraCover, Anirudh Singhania said, “I am extremely excited to contribute to the vision and opportunity to scale at XtraCover. XtraCover has a great culture and I am looking forward to leading and mentoring this team of talented people. My deep technical and leadership experience will enable me to build and execute strategies that propel the business and exceed the needs of our customers.”
Launched in 2019, XtraCover is an e-commerce platform that caters to the lifecycle management services of smartphones and other electronic devices. Operating in the B2C and B2B2C segments, the company offers services such as price discovery and comparison for new appliances, warranty support, refurbished device warranty, accidental damage and protection and repair and refurbishment services, among others. The e-commerce platform aims to create awareness in the Indian ecosystem to make refurbished devices a valued choice, if not the first choice.