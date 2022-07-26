XtraCover appoints Anirudh Singhania as its new Chief Technology Officer

Commenting on his new role at XtraCover, Anirudh Singhania said, “I am extremely excited to contribute to the vision and opportunity to scale at XtraCover. XtraCover has a great culture and I am looking forward to leading and mentoring this team of talented people. My deep technical and leadership experience will enable me to build and execute strategies that propel the business and exceed the needs of our customers.”

Launched in 2019, XtraCover is an e-commerce platform that caters to the lifecycle management services of smartphones and other electronic devices. Operating in the B2C and B2B2C segments, the company offers services such as price discovery and comparison for new appliances, warranty support, refurbished device warranty, accidental damage and protection and repair and refurbishment services, among others. The e-commerce platform aims to create awareness in the Indian ecosystem to make refurbished devices a valued choice, if not the first choice.