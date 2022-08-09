XtraCover appoints Sourav Gupta as Head of B2C-Refurbished Marketplace

The appointment comes as XtraCover continues its leadership team expansion with an increased focus on its growth strategy.
XtraCover, a new-age e-commerce platform providing a gamut of after-sales services for smartphones and other electronic devices, has recently announced the appointment of its co-founder, Sourav Gupta as the new Head of B2C Business to lead growth strategies, operational initiatives, monetisation and expansion. The appointment comes as XtraCover continues its leadership team expansion with an increased focus on its growth strategy.
Sourav has started working as the head of consumer business effective 25 July 2022 and will continue to share the responsibilities of a Co-founder of XtraCover as well. He will be responsible for assessing new business opportunities and streamlining the current business challenges. As an alumnus of the University of Manchester, he possesses a wealth of knowledge in automation engineering, robotics and mechatronics besides business development.
In his new role, Sourav will spearhead as a strategic leader in streamlining and overcoming business challenges, taking operational initiatives while delivering results in growth, revenue and operational performance. As the company’s new Head of Consumer Business, Sourav hopes to leverage his strong business acumen and in-depth knowledge of the technology domain to propel XtraCover to great commercial heights further.
Pleased with the appointment of the new Head of Consumer Business, Soumitra Gupta- CEO & Co-founder of XtraCover, said, “We are delighted to have Sourav Gupta step up as our Head of B2C Business. He is a highly accomplished and well-regarded business leader with experience in strategic growth. His entrepreneurial capabilities of establishing new set-ups, managing the operations right from the inception stage and taking the same to the next level of productivity, efficiency and profitability will give XtraCover a competitive edge. We look forward to reaching new heights under his strong leadership.”
Sourav’s appointment follows the announcement of Anirudh Singhania as XtraCover’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) last week. XtraCover’s expanding leadership team and business growth are on the strength of continued consumer demand for refurbished products and after-sales services.
“I am thrilled to lead XtraCover’s B2C Business team at this point of hyper-growth as consumers show deep interest and trust in refurbished electronic devices and their lifecycle management services. Our customer-first approach to delivering world-class products and solutions and the visions of our qualified management team give me the utmost confidence that XtraCover will continue to expand commercially and geographically”, commented Sourav Gupta, who will now spearhead XtraCover’s B2C expansion.
Founded in 2019, XtraCover is a fast-growing e-commerce platform that caters to a range of after-sales services for electronic devices, such as warranty support, refurbished device warranty and accidental damage protection, among others. The company operates in B2C and B2B2C segments and is the only organized player in the current market offering end-to-end lifecycle management services. Since the global pandemic, the e-commerce platform has witnessed an exponential customer demand for refurbished products and after-sales services.