Younion appoints Vidyadhar Kunnath as Senior VP – Client Servicing

Younion, the brand experiences partner today announced the appointment of Vidyadhar Kunnath as their senior vice president for client servicing. With a career spanning over two decades, Vidyadhar will bring along his expertise in curating memorable experiences and events to the coveted leadership team at the Bangalore-based agency. Vidyadhar will be taking up the responsibility to nurture, design and develop key Strategic Business Units at Younion with a clear focus on business growth and expansion.
Prior to joining Younion, Vidyadhar held leadership positions with George P Johnson and Showtime Events and helped deliver several large-scale and complex events with his solution-oriented mindset, for numerous brands across industries such as IT, Auto, Telecom and others.
Commenting on his new role, Vidyadhar Kunnath added, “It is an absolute privilege to take on this new role with Younion, as it is one of India’s finest brand experiences partners. I see several new possibilities blooming at Younion and I am extremely elated to use my expertise in this new role. The agency works with well-known brands, and this is a great opportunity for me to help Younion deliver some memorable experiences. I am looking forward to working alongside Shajesh Menon and the rest of the team to take Younion to newer heights."
On the new addition to the team, Shajesh Menon, founder and CEO, Younion said "Vidyadhar joins the leadership team at a time when Younion is perfectly poised and geared to grow multi-fold. Vidya’s domain expertise and management skills strengthen Younion’s position as a brand experiences partner. With close to two decades of client relations and partnerships, building business practices, and strong project management skills, Vidya bolsters Younion’s forward-looking unique value proposition.
Vidya’s admirable leadership and people skills is possibly the fillip needed for Younion’s ambitious growth trajectory. I personally look forward to working very closely with him to elevate Younion’s stature as the most sought-after brand experiences company in India."