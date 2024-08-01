YouTube India's MD Ishan Chatterjee joins JioCinema as chief revenue officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new appointment marks the conclusion of Chatterjee's 13-year career at Google.
Viacom18-owned JioCinema has roped in Ishan Chatterjee as its chief revenue officer (CRO). He has quit as the managing director of YouTube India, according to sources close to the development.
Chatterjee's 13-year journey with Google, including six years at YouTube, has come to a close. During his tenure at Google, he held various roles across Europe and Asia. Since November 2022, he has been the managing director of YouTube India, and before that, he served as managing director of product partnerships for APAC at YouTube.
JioCinema declined to comment about the same.
This marks the second significant appointment by JioCinema, following the recent hiring of Amazon Prime Video's country director, Sushant Sreeram, as chief marketing officer (CMO). Both Chatterjee and Sreeram will report directly to Kiran Mani, the CEO of digital ventures at Viacom18.
In the past, he has also worked with McKinsey & Company and Hindustan Unilever.