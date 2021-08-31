ZEE appoints Gaurav Thaney as Senior Vice President, Digital business

Gaurav comes with experience across Digital 1st organizations. Prior to ZEE5, Gaurav was with Softbank Oyo JV as Business Head for their Emerging business. He led P&L teams across Sales, Sales Strategy, Operations, Product Management, Marketing for the business. Before that he spent 15+ years across Jio & Airtel and was part of their digital business. At Jio he was part of the start-up team and led Products Innovation & Strategy for Digital unit and at Airtel he was marketing head for $500 Mn SBU and led Go-To Market for their Mobile Internet business for South Asia.