ZEE appoints Gaurav Thaney as Senior Vice President, Digital business

Gaurav Thaney has joined ZEE as senior vice president, Digital business. He will lead revenue for ZEE5 across regions and lead growth agenda.
As per Gaurav’s Linkedin update, he joined ZEE Entertainment recently as part of the Digital business. OTT is a critical to ZEEL’s overall strategy and therefore significant leadership hiring has happened recently across all functions including Strategy, Revenue, Content & Technology.
Email sent to Zee seeking confirmation about Gaurav’s joining dates remained unanswered till the time of filing this report.
Gaurav comes with experience across Digital 1st organizations. Prior to ZEE5, Gaurav was with Softbank Oyo JV as Business Head for their Emerging business. He led P&L teams across Sales, Sales Strategy, Operations, Product Management, Marketing for the business. Before that he spent 15+ years across Jio & Airtel and was part of their digital business. At Jio he was part of the start-up team and led Products Innovation & Strategy for Digital unit and at Airtel he was marketing head for $500 Mn SBU and led Go-To Market for their Mobile Internet business for South Asia.
He is technology & business management graduate from IIT,Bombay + Symbiosis Pune and completed leadership program from Stanford University, USA. He was also conferred CMO Asia award in Singapore and is a thought leader in Telecom, Media & Technology (TMT) start up ecosystem.