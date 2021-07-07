Zee Media Corporation appoints Abhishek Nigam as COO for Digital Business

Before joining ZMCL, Abhishek has worked with Airtel, Times Internet, and Jagran Group across product leader roles. Over last few years, he has been instrumental in launching & scaling B2C & B2B products from the scratch and has led the AI and ML driven product initiatives to deliver engaging value propositions while optimizing the revenue. He also holds expertise in handling vernacular language market. An IIT Delhi Alumnus, Abhishek holds a B. Tech and M. Tech Degree. His educational qualification also includes Senior Management Program from IIM, Calcutta and Artificial Intelligence Professional Program from Stanford University, USA.