Zee onboards three new independent directors

Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti, Shishir Babubhai Desai and Uttam Prakash Agarwal will take charge as additional directors.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has appointed three new independent directors namely Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti, Shishir Babubhai Desai and Uttam Prakash Agarwal, the company said in a stock exchange filing after its AGM (Annual General Meeting).
The Board of Directors have approved the appointments as additional directors in the category of independent directors for a term of 3 years effective from December 17, 2023.
The new independent directors were appointed after Vivek Mehra and Sasha Mirchandani fell short of securing enough votes. The board appreciated the role played by them and deeply acknowledges their support and contribution made towards the growth of the company.
R. Gopalan, chairman, Zee Entertainment, said, “The board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises unanimously applauds Sasha Mirchandani and Vivek Mehra; for their significant contribution made towards the company, during their association. As two distinguished and noteworthy names in the corporate sector, Mirchandani and Mehra are on the boards of several leading public listed companies and have inculcated strong corporate governance ethics over the years. The board deeply acknowledges their support and contribution made towards the growth of the company."
Pinisetti is a lawyer, an author and an academic practitioner in HR and organisation development (OD) domains. He heads the employment and labor law practice at Economic Laws Practice (ELP).
Desai is a solicitor with 44 years of experience and enrolled with the Bombay Incorporated Law Society and as solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales (Non-Practicing); Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
Agarwal is a chartered accountant with more than 3 decades of experience in taxation, finance and restructuring having worked in areas of statutory audit, income leakage audit, concurrent audit and stock audit of public sector banks under RBI’s appointment.