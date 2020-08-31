ZEE5 India bolsters Product & Tech Team through key appointments

Manit Kathuria brings over 14 years of design experience with him. In his current role with ZEE5, he will lead the CX experience from a product perspective. His key focus involves solving consumer problems across platforms effectively and quickly; building a seamless experience for both AVOD and SVOD users. He will lead the Product Design team to achieve these goals at ZEE5. An alumnus of the University of Washington in Seattle, he has also been instrumental in building companies such as Rooja.com, Exclusively.com and Prophesee during his early days in the fashion and SAAS space. He has formerly worked as the Head of Design and UX for companies like Snapdeal, Fabhotels among others. Before joining ZEE5, he was a part of Magicbricks as Head of User Experience.