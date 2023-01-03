ZEEL elevates Arnab Mukherjee as EVP, Head, International AdSales

Prior to this, he was working as Head of International Content Operations.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises(ZEEL), has recently elevated Arnab Mukherjee as EVP, Head, International AdSales. Previously, he was working as Head, of International Content Operations and was heading Zee International's centralized team for content planning & strategy, original content creation, operations, centralized marketing, digital & creative support, and research. Mukherjee joined ZEEL in the year 2009 as AVP programming head, ZEE Aflam.
An experienced marketing professional with more than 25 years of experience, Arnab has previously worked with Ravisa Infomedia, Star India and Illusion Films in the past.