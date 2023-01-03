ZEEL elevates Arnab Mukherjee as EVP, Head, International AdSales

Zee Entertainment Enterprises(ZEEL), has recently elevated Arnab Mukherjee as EVP, Head, International AdSales. Previously, he was working as Head, of International Content Operations and was heading Zee International's centralized team for content planning & strategy, original content creation, operations, centralized marketing, digital & creative support, and research. Mukherjee joined ZEEL in the year 2009 as AVP programming head, ZEE Aflam.