ZEEL's Director Of Sales Ankit Anthwal moves on from the company

Ankit Anthwal, ZEEL's Director of Sales has decided to move on after a 6 year stint with the company. He has announced this move on his Linkedin profile and his next assignment is not known. During the 6 year tenure at ZEE, he has worked for Z Marathi/Z Yuva, Z Vajwa and Zee TV/ &TV. Prior to ZEE, Ankit worked with Star TV Network as senior executive for 2 years, where he handled Star Plus followed by Star Gold.