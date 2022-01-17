ZEEL's Director Of Sales Ankit Anthwal moves on from the company

He has quit after a 6 year stint with the media network.
Ankit Anthwal, ZEEL's Director of Sales has decided to move on after a 6 year stint with the company. He has announced this move on his Linkedin profile and his next assignment is not known. During the 6 year tenure at ZEE, he has worked for Z Marathi/Z Yuva, Z Vajwa and Zee TV/ &TV. Prior to ZEE, Ankit worked with Star TV Network as senior executive for 2 years, where he handled Star Plus followed by Star Gold.
Ankit has pursued his MBA in Marketing from ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad. In the past, he has also worked with Reliance Broadcast Network and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance