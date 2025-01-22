ZEEL's Shiva Chinnasamy resigns

Shiva Chinnasamy, chief technology and product officer (CTPO) of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), who recently took over an additional role of chief business officer (CBO) for ZEE5, has resigned from the company.

Advertisment

According to industry sources, Chinnasamy, who joined Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) as CTPO in September 2024, has stepped down citing personal reasons. During his tenure, Chinnasamy played a key role in shaping the company’s technology and product strategy, particularly through his work at the Technology and Innovation Centre (TIC) in Bengaluru.

Before joining ZEEL, Chinnasamy held roles at several global companies, including Rippling, Google, Amazon, Tesco, and Verizon Labs.