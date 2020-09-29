Zeta appoints Abhishek Sen as Chief Operating Officer

Prior to this, Abhishek was associated with Myntra as SVP, CHRO, Head Consumer Experience and Corporate Services (Real Estate and PR).
Zeta, India’s leading banking tech company providing a full-stack, cloud-native, API first platform for banks and fintechs, today announced the appointment of Abhishek Sen as its chief operating officer.
With over 16+ years of experience in human resource management, operations & leadership development, Abhishek brings a lot of expertise to his new role at Zeta. He will be responsible for working across teams in Zeta and spearheading the company’s operations. Prior to this, Abhishek was associated with Myntra as SVP, CHRO, Head Consumer Experience and Corporate Services (Real Estate and PR). He has also led multiple roles at Aon for almost a decade and worked across various geographies and practices.
Bhavin Turakhia, Co-founder & CEO of Zeta said, “I am delighted to welcome Abhishek on board. He has an excellent leadership track record, strong industry knowledge, and strategic expertise. Zeta is growing rapidly and expanding to new markets across the globe. It is an exciting time for us and as a seasoned business leader, I am confident that Abhishek will drive the next phase of growth for Zeta.”
Abhishek Sen, said, “I have been fascinated by the evolving landscape of cloud-native digital product enterprises from India and how they are leading the global industrial transformation. Zeta is a prime example of an organisation leading that change. It is an honour to be a part of this journey which promises extraordinary prospects in the future, especially in the fintech space. I look forward to working with the team and creating history together.”
In the past, Abhishek has worked with SAP Labs & Britannia as a human resource professional. He is a postgraduate in Human Resource Management from XLRI, Jamshedpur. He also has a keen interest in learning and is a certified Technical Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
Along with Zeta, Abhishek will also be leading the operations for Flock and Radix as their Chief Operating Officer and will be working closely with the teams of these independently run companies.