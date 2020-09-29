Zeta appoints Abhishek Sen as Chief Operating Officer

Zeta, India’s leading banking tech company providing a full-stack, cloud-native, API first platform for banks and fintechs, today announced the appointment of Abhishek Sen as its chief operating officer.

With over 16+ years of experience in human resource management, operations & leadership development, Abhishek brings a lot of expertise to his new role at Zeta. He will be responsible for working across teams in Zeta and spearheading the company’s operations. Prior to this, Abhishek was associated with Myntra as SVP, CHRO, Head Consumer Experience and Corporate Services (Real Estate and PR). He has also led multiple roles at Aon for almost a decade and worked across various geographies and practices.