Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra quits

Zomato co-founder and chief people's officer Akriti Chopra has resigned after 13 years. The company announced the development in an exchange filing.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform that Ms. Akriti Chopra, Co-Founder & Chief People Officer designated as Senior Management Personnel (“SMP”), has tendered her resignation w.e.f. September 27, 2024," the company announced.

Chopra's journey at Zomato started as a senior finance and operations manager in 2011. She then served various key roles at the Deepinder Goyal led company including vice president of finance & operations and CFO. In 2020, she took up the role of head of people development and eventually became chief people officer (CPO) in June 2021. Before joining Zomato, Chopra was an employee at PwC