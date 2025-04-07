Zomato COO Rinshul Chandra resigns

Rinshul Chandra has resigned from his position as chief operating officer (COO)- food ordering and delivery business at Zomato. Chandra will be pursuing new opportunities and personal interests, according to the company’s exchange filing.

Advertisment

He joined the company in 2018 as an AVP, product, before being promoted to vice president, product. He later served as head of business for Zomato Everyday and most recently held the role of COO at Zomato.

Chandra has over a decade of experience, having previously worked with companies like Magicpin and Shell.