"Buying behaviour is expected to go through changes in the coming times"

Post lockdown, there will be countering forces at play. While on the one hand, consumers will need to buy appliances for their comfort, on the other, social distancing norms and overall pandemic fear are expected to keep them away from stores for some time. There is also the added uncertainty around lockdown withdrawal, given that the scenario is dynamic. The economic uncertainty will play a role in consumer sentiment. A change in consumers' investment priorities is also expected. Therefore, buying behaviour, both in terms of purchase behaviour and value propositions being sought, is clearly expected to go through changes in the coming times.