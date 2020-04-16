"TV changes post lockdown will definitely not be subtle": Prathyusha Agarwal, ZEE

There is a whole bunch of conversation right now on dealing with the immediate (future). But, what will be supercritical is planning for when we come out of this, because that's what, I think, everybody is very eagerly waiting for. So, in that sense, for me, the top three priorities are:

First and foremost is from people’s point of view. Given that we are a creative organisation, a lot of people gather the content, and so creating a safe work environment filled with positivity is crucial. Having a workplace that's fully equipped to ease our people and partners into the new normal would be the topmost priority. Creativity will only blossom (bloom) in the right environment.

The second one is more from a consumer’s point of view. Indians are anxious and concerned right now, but at the same time, they are also optimistic about the future and being able to come out of this soon. Also, Indians are more concerned right now about disruption to their routine, rather than health, or the immediate (future). We are looking at how our channel brands can fuel positivity in the new normal.

The third and the most critical one is the content offerings, which should reflect the change in mindset. The world has definitely changed... we are looking at creating a content and knowledge bank, which will help us bring alive new stories, slices of life, maybe light-hearted content that will possibly help ease into the new normal, quicker post lockdown.