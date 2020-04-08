"Consumers have made a seamless transition to digital mediums in a matter of a few weeks": Sapangeet Rajwant, Viacom18

In its entirety, the Covid19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have taught us to prioritise, ration and collaborate. And I feel these three will continue to hold true even post lockdown. Our viewers are of prime importance to us and our biggest priority henceforth would be to continue to create awareness and to educate people about the dos and don’ts. Next comes the rationing aspect - as marketers, we would need to see how quickly we can make the most of our budgets without letting reach and impact suffer. Finally, we should also re-look our launch strategies and leverage collaboration and barters that help everyone in the ecosystem to survive an economic downturn.

On the personal front, post the lockdown, I will continue practicing social distancing and limit stepping outdoors to ensure the safety of myself and others. I would like to meet my team members who have been working from home in these challenging times and have a freewheeling conversation with them about their experiences. The greatest learning and gratitude in life always comes from listening to others’ challenges.