"Households prefer frozen foods over eating out or ordering in or cooking from scratch"

Will your market behave the way it was before the lockdown, or will there be subtle changes?

It is difficult to predict at this point of time.

We are seeing an increasing demand for packaged foods, especially from quality brands. Most retailers, who were open, experienced stock-outs for ITC Master Chef. While we don’t have hard data due to the lockdown, anecdotal evidence is pointing to a higher trial by non-users and an increased consumption by users for ITC Master Chef. Households found this a preferred option to eating out or ordering in or cooking from scratch. The absence of household help has also helped fuel demand as, consumers sought the convenience, taste and variety that frozen snacks offered. We expect that many of our consumers will continue using frozen snacks in the future.

The bigger challenge is in food service where a number of HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant, Cafe) players are shut, except those who adopted food delivery models. These customers have increased their purchases. Going forward, we will see an increase in home delivery.