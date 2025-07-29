Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Sreekant Khandekar Interview Latest Stories

What does it take to grow a mega brand like Swiggy?

Mayur Hola, the Vice President - Brand for Swiggy (and Instamart), deciphers the creation of continued distinctiveness in a brand.

author-image
Sreekant Khandekar
New Update
advertising Swiggy Swiggy Instamart Zomato Food Delivery Mayur Hola marketing strategy interviews Food Delivery App Video Interview Swiggy Bolt Swiggy Snacc
afaqs! CaseStudies: How have iconic brands been shaped and built?
Advertisment