“We've got your back!” says Lenovo in latest campaign

Created by The Womb, the four ad films highlight how the brand has served its community and environment in India.
From education to finance to agriculture, Lenovo’s latest ad campaign showcases how the brand has been able to provide technological infrastructure and innovation to many industries in India. Conceptualised by The Womb, the four ad films attempt to highlight Lenovo’s impact.
According to the brand, the campaign celebrates the softer, but extremely integral side through four simple stories. These films bring to the forefront Lenovo’s efforts towards building a sustainable tomorrow, empowering teachers and students alike in the remotest of locations, creating a community workforce that manufactures in India for the world, and the brand’s commitment towards security in processes and devices.
Bringing it all together, the campaign thought #GotYourBack showcases the perspectives of people whose lives the brand has touched.
Navin Talreja, founding partner, The Womb, said, “The campaign highlights surprising and unusual truths through the perspective of the unlikeliest people who depend on Lenovo. ‘We got your back’ is a beautifully shot visual treat served in the form of four beautiful stories that take the audience on a journey of Lenovo serving the community, environment and its many stakeholders.”
Added Suyash Khabya, creative head, The Womb, "It's easy to bring out emotions through the face, but in this campaign, we needed to land our idea through the backs. It was quite a challenge, but I think we've done a great job of it. We wanted to keep the stories real. So, we shot in the Puducherry Lenovo factory. We shot the teachers in Meghalaya. We shot kids in the jungles. And, that's why the films appear so authentic. In fact, even the static has come out magically beautiful."
Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer (India and South Asia), Lenovo India, said, “... The films have, of course, been shot wonderfully and hold a place of pride for us. However, the effort goes well beyond that and includes countless hours spent together in unearthing these stories, and uncovering the human emotions central to each of them.”