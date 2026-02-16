Advertisment
The Zudio case study: Making fast fashion affordable at scale

Zudio treats stores as fashion warehouses, not lifestyle destinations.

afaqs! Research Team
Zudio

Zudio’s journey in India is a case study in strategic restraint and operational aggression. By stripping fashion retail down to its essentials - trend, price, speed, and access - it built a massive, profitable business without hype, celebrities, or heavy advertising. Zudio shows that in India, value is not the opposite of fashion - it is its biggest accelerator.

afaqs! CaseStudies: How have iconic brands been shaped and built?