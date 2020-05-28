Godrej Professional launches Suraksha Salon Program

Under the Suraksha Salon program, Godrej Professional is donating 15,000 litres of sanitizers and 10,000 re-usable masks for the well-being of the stylists. In addition, Godrej Professional will also continue to support salons with sanitizer & disposable kits for salon safety in a non-profit manner. Disposables will be the new norm in the salon industry post lockdown. Linen, towel, capes, gloves, among are the most used wearables in salons. However, the pricing and availability of disposables can be an issue. To deal with his challenge, Godrej Professional has partnered with vendors making such disposable items to provide salons easy accessibility at a highly subsidized price. The Suraksha Salon program will continue to provide all salons with sanitizers and these disposable kits at subsidized cost until the outbreak of the virus is contained. This support is open to the entire fraternity and an industry initiative expected to support more than 10000 salons.