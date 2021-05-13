Right swipe your favourite movies & find “the one” for you on OTTplay

Available on web and app (Android and iOS), it will help users to discover titles they’re most likely to enjoy, not only within the OTTs they’ve subscribed to but also from others. Keeping up with the user journey of popular social apps, the platform urges users to share their preference of shows and movies by swiping left on titles they ‘dislike’ and swiping right or clicking on the ‘heart’ to convey that they’ve enjoyed watching it. The user is also encouraged to share their favourite actors, filmmakers and genres to better understand their taste in movies and shows. Once these preferences are captured, the recommendation engine suggests titles available in over 35 OTT channels in India that best match their preferences.