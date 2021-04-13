Shell India celebrates and inspires India’s dreamers with its campaign ‘Great Things Happen When We Move’

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Akanksha Neeraj, Digital Transformation Head and Campaign Lead, Shell Lubricants India, said, “It is important to acknowledge the role mobility plays in a country’s development. This becomes even more essential for a nation like India that is full of people who have dreams and aspirations to achieve more making a better future for themselves. At Shell India, we are constantly working towards understanding the needs of our customers and pioneering products and services that enable this mobility, especially for women as their journey is not easy. Our recently launched campaign, Great Things Happen When We Move, demonstrates our efforts to enable and enhance mobility for women and celebrates the indomitable spirit of women through inspirational stories of real-life women. Despite the challenges and obstacles that life throws, these women steered the direction of their lives to be who they are today. Their journeys resonate with what we believe at Shell India, to break the stereotypical norms and boundaries and keep moving ahead.”