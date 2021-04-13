Shell India celebrates and inspires India’s dreamers with its campaign ‘Great Things Happen When We Move’

Showcases inspiring real-life stories to encourage women to keep moving and chase their dreams for a better future ahead.
Shell India, one of the most diversified international energy companies in India, has unveils its latest campaign, ‘Great things happen when we move’ in their continued quest to be a trusted partner and to help build the country. Through this campaign, Shell aims to celebrate the indomitable spirit of Indians, their dreams, and aspirations along with their inspiring journeys. Shell has launched three new brand films that showcase inspirational stories of mobility thereby bringing alive the brand’s partnership and commitment to this nation as catalyst of change.
For many Indians, their vehicles play a significant role in bringing socioeconomic impact for themselves and their families. ‘Great Things Happen When We Move’ is a campaign about the people who displayed unconquerable courage and motivation to realize their ambitions by doing one simple thing - moving forward.
Shell India’s research found a particular set of consumers moving confidently towards their dreams and truly capturing the essence of our campaign idea, Women. The latest campaign encourages Indian women to keep moving by highlighting the stirring stories of three inspiring women: Yogita Raghuvanshi, India’s first woman truck driver, Geeta Tandon Bollywood’s leading Stuntwoman and Sumitra Senapaty, Founder of Women on Wanderlust. The core assertion of these films is to establish that mobility is a key enabler of people’s progress and it holds specifically true for women.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Akanksha Neeraj, Digital Transformation Head and Campaign Lead, Shell Lubricants India, said, “It is important to acknowledge the role mobility plays in a country’s development. This becomes even more essential for a nation like India that is full of people who have dreams and aspirations to achieve more making a better future for themselves. At Shell India, we are constantly working towards understanding the needs of our customers and pioneering products and services that enable this mobility, especially for women as their journey is not easy. Our recently launched campaign, Great Things Happen When We Move, demonstrates our efforts to enable and enhance mobility for women and celebrates the indomitable spirit of women through inspirational stories of real-life women. Despite the challenges and obstacles that life throws, these women steered the direction of their lives to be who they are today. Their journeys resonate with what we believe at Shell India, to break the stereotypical norms and boundaries and keep moving ahead.”
The films are based on the stories of three amazing women, and mobility is at the heart of each. The first film highlights the story of Yogita Raghuvanshi, India’s first female truck driver who could not pursue her career in law as she took the responsibility of being a single mother after her husband passed away. The second film celebrates Geeta Tandon who walked out of an unhappy marriage and tried her hand at several things to support herself and her children. She found her calling when she became Bollywood’s leading stuntwoman. The third film showcases how travel expert Sumitra Senapaty, Founder of Women On Wanderlust, encourages women to travel to over 50 destinations around the world.
Having directed the campaign, Film Maker and Director Arunima Sharma said, “It's been a privilege to direct the new Shell campaign. I strongly resonated with these powerful stories that Shell and the team at Wunderman Thompson chose to tell. Yogita, Geeta and Sumitra are so different from each other, but are connected by the idea of finding their freedom by overcoming odds. As these stories are based on real women, for me it was important to have honesty and authenticity in the treatment of the films. Every creative decision from casting to costumes, locations to music was taken through this lens of authenticity. I am glad we decided to feature the three women on whom the films are based at the end of each film as those moments are truly inspiring.”
Siddharth Prasad, vice president & ECD, Wunderman Thompson, said, “We didn’t want to just ‘narrate’ a story to viewers. We wanted them to be a part of the journey and rejoice in the protagonist’s success. Hence, the scripts were written from the point of view of an observer, someone who became a casual participant in a day in the life of our heroines. The narrative is very organic, the characters are real and believable. Inspiring stories; but designed to engage rather than impress. Shell was absolutely clear that they wanted the films to be authentic and I’m very happy with the way Arunima has brought the vision to life.”
