NDC backs the real deal; targets lab-grown diamonds

The Natural Diamonds Council (NDC) has recently unveiled a print campaign titled “Make Sure it’s a Natural Diamond,” which was executed by 82.5 Communications. This initiative effectively engages consumers by thoughtfully highlighting the distinct allure of natural diamonds, especially as lab-grown diamonds become more popular in the market.

Advertisment

Raising awareness without direct comparison

The campaign's strategy emphasises the unique qualities of natural diamonds, catering to consumers who may not yet grasp the differences between natural and lab-grown diamonds, while carefully avoiding direct mention of lab-grown alternatives.

“Our aim was to define what a natural diamond truly represents, using a ‘real versus replica’ concept,” explains Kiran Ramamurthy, CEO of 82.5 Communications. “When consumers encounter a lab-grown diamond, questions naturally arise: What is it? In what ways does it differ?”

According to Ramamurthy, nearly 70% of consumers lack a complete understanding of the differences. The campaign underscores that natural diamonds are unmatched in rarity and beauty by referencing everyday items that evoke authenticity and emotional connection.

Also Read: Natural Diamond Council names Lily James as Global Brand Ambassador

Timing that corresponds with key buying seasons

Launched during the festive and wedding season—an ideal period for jewellery sales—the campaign aims to engage consumers at a critical time for diamond purchases. The NDC seeks to maintain momentum during the festive season by utilising various media channels such as print, radio, outdoor, and social media, highlighting natural diamonds as meaningful and enduring gifts for special occasions.

Creative approach: Moving past traditional jewellery advertising

Breaking from conventional jewellery ads that emphasise sparkle and adornment, the NDC’s campaign focusses on diamonds as treasured heirlooms of rarity and craftsmanship. “Much like a Banarasi sari or a Pashmina textile symbolises quality and tradition, natural diamonds represent authenticity and timeless value,” notes Sangeetha Sampath, executive creative director at 82.5 Communications. This approach helps audiences see diamonds as unique artefacts rather than just luxury accessories.

The campaign is designed to appeal to a wide range of audiences, from novice diamond purchasers to high-end clientele. By tackling gaps in consumer understanding, it seeks to enable individuals to make educated decisions. “If someone understands the difference and opts for a lab-grown diamond, that’s their decision,” says Sampath. “Our goal is to provide the context needed to make that choice.”

Sampath shares a telling example: when a friend was shopping for a diamond, she realised that her friend did not know the differences between natural and lab-grown stones. “This knowledge gap is what we aim to bridge,” she adds.

Alse Read: NDC's new campaign ‘For Moments Like No Other’ features actress Ana de Armas

Also Read: Ananya Panday shines in Swarovski's Diwali campaign

Preserving industry legacy amidst lab-grown alternatives

As lab-grown diamonds become increasingly affordable, often priced 30-85% lower than natural diamonds, they pose a significant challenge to the natural diamond industry. The lab-grown options can diminish the perceived value of natural diamonds, which are finite resources shaped over millions of years.

Market data from Edahn Golan, a diamond research firm, highlights this trend: the market share of lab-grown diamonds more than doubled between 2020 and 2022, now representing 17.3% of diamond sales by value.

By positioning natural diamonds as timeless symbols of authenticity and rarity, the NDC’s campaign reaffirms their value to consumer.