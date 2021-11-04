Nestlé India partners Mouth and Foot Painting Artists for festive greeting packs

The packs have the artwork of two artists - Manjibhai Ramani and Manoj Bhingare.
As a part of a unique initiative, Nestlé India has associated with Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA) to create two festive greeting packs for Diwali.
The packs have the artwork of two artists - Manjibhai Ramani and Manoj Bhingare. The aim of this initiative is to celebrate the spirit of these artists, their determination, and also tell the story of creativity and tenacity.
Commenting on the initiative, Rupali Rattan, director confectionery, Nestlé India, said, “MFPA is a brilliant combination of talent, grit and humility. This collaboration allows us to celebrate the creativity of these artists during this Diwali season. Our Nestlé Festive Greetings packs share the story of these artists and their unique art. I am very happy that, in addition, their artwork is also being used as digital personalised greeting cards from Nestlé India to make their art spread more smiles across the country.”
Speaking about the association, Bobby Thomas, marketing head at MFPA, said, “MFPA is delighted to join hands with Nestlé India this Diwali to design its festive greeting packs. Our artists are very excited to be part of this special initiative. It was a tough year for everyone. We believe the Diwali greeting packs designed by our differently-abled artists will spread cheer and instill a sense of hope this festive season.”
Nestlé India will also be gifting its confectionery products to 5,000 sanitation workers based in Mumbai, Pondicherry, Munnar, Mahabaleshwar, Ponda, Nainital, Mussoorie and Dalhousie as a token of appreciation for keeping the neighborhood, locality and cities clean.