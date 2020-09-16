‘Covid Consumerism’: Good for business, bad for marketing?

I first came across the word ‘consumptive’ last year, while reading an old novel, titled ‘Crime and Punishment’ by Russian author Fyodor Dostoevsky, first published in 1866. In the context of the plot, the word meant diseased, but as a chronicler of marketing strategy and consumer behaviour trends, it was the other definition of the word, the one relating to the using up of resources, that stayed with me. Misanthropes, or people who harbor an intense dislike for humankind, use this derogatory term frequently; ‘humans and their consumptive societies...’ – that sort of thing.