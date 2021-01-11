Czech cars, Indian emperors, and myth-inspired auto brand names

In mid-2018, Anand Mahindra used Twitter to crowdsource suggestions for car names; many of the ideas tossed around by netizens back then have roots in ancient Hindu texts, for example Shastro (Sanskrit for weapon is Shastra). Some even suggested names like Balahak and Saibya (Lord Krishna’s horses). Krishna’s chariot (or charioteer, I am not sure which) was called Daruka or Daruga, which, by the way, is the name of a Suzuki showroom in Contai, Bengal. It was also one of the names thrown at Mr. Mahindra at the time.