"Fatigue will set in and we need to guard against it": Tarun Rai

The most important aspect is maintaining boundaries of work and family. With e-mails and mobile phones this is already difficult even when you have an office to go to. When working from home the boundaries can just blur completely. My suggestion to our staff is to try and maintain the normal ‘office’ schedule when working from home. Start your day the way you do, take breaks as you would at work and then stop working at your regular hour. Take the weekend off too. For me, it is also important to have your ‘office’ space at home. I try not to work from any room. I have my dedicated study table – luckily with a good view – and that’s my ‘only’ place of work. Socialising is the other aspect that is very important and is missed while working from home – especially with a lockdown in place. Use technology to meet friends and colleagues, virtually, rather than spending too much time watching the, rather depressing news and Netflix.

It has been just about a week of the lockdown and I have already had evening drinks with my friends – a pretty large gathering of 20 from across India and some even from Singapore and Paris. We also bid a fond farewell to our retiring CFO over drinks with our leadership team. We are into only the first week of the lockdown. Fatigue will set in and we need to guard against it, consciously. We need to stay positive and remember that this too will pass. And if the lockdown does get extended, it is a good opportunity to pursue any passion you have but didn’t have time to pursue. Cooking, learning a language, an instrument to play, yoga, bridge… There are so many online courses to subscribe to.