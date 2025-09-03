At 25, Himalaya Neem Face Wash blends legacy and innovation for its next act

Two and a half decades ago, if you walked into an Indian pharmacy or supermarket and asked for a face wash, chances are you’d be handed a green tube — Himalaya Neem Face Wash.

Long before D2C beauty brands, K-beauty serums, and #SkinTok hacks took over our feeds, this ayurvedic staple was practically synonymous with face cleansers in middle-class households, propelled by catchy TV ads that ran on a loop.

Cut to 2025: the product has just turned 25, and Himalaya marked the milestone with a splashy, influencer-heavy celebration — a reflection of how the media mix and consumer conversations around beauty have shifted.

Alongside the nostalgia, the brand also unveiled a Neem Serum, signalling how legacy players are adapting to a new generation of skincare routines, where Ayurveda now competes with global trends and fast-evolving consumer expectations.

Beyond just influencer promotions

Ragini Hariharan, marketing director for beauty and personal care at Himalaya Wellness, says that collaborations today are more about authenticity, not just reach.

“We seek influencers who genuinely believe in the power of nature. Such events provide them with the opportunity to review the product's background—the science, the extensive testing, and the efficacy—enabling them to communicate confidently with their audiences,” explains Hariharan at the event.

Ragini Hariharan, Marketing Director – Beauty & Personal Care, Himalaya Wellness

Abhishek Ashat, general manager – face care category, says that the event design itself was aimed at making influencers more informed storytellers. “From busting myths around pimples to explaining how neem prevents recurrence, the idea was to equip influencers with knowledge so their conversations are credible,” he adds.

From facewash to serum: Neem gets a glow-up

While the Neem Face Wash remains Himalaya’s flagship product, the brand is diversifying. From scrubs and gels to its latest Neem Serum, the portfolio reflects changing consumer routines.

“Consumer needs have evolved—from soap to face washes and now to serums, creams, and gels. Himalaya is evolving with that. Our ethos remains the same: delivering efficacious solutions in formats consumers are currently asking for,” explains Ashat.

According to Hariharan, Himalaya’s decades of research on neem positioned it well for this shift. “Consumers are looking for newer formats to solve their pimple problems. Who better to provide that than Himalaya with neem, where we have years of R&D? The serum is simply the next step in that journey,” she says.

Abhishek Ashat, General Manager – Face Care Category, Himalaya Wellness

Shifting media mix

Reflecting on how the brand’s communication strategy has evolved, Hariharan points out the duality of mass and digital channels.

“TV continues to play a key role, especially since we’re market leaders in face washes and still have to drive penetration. Face wash usage in India is only 30%, and in rural areas, it’s as low as 19%. But the consumer is evolving, and so are we. A significant portion of our budgets now goes to digital communication, especially influencer engagement, which will only increase going forward,” she shares.

Campaign spotlight: 'Skip the Pimple'

As part of the 25-year milestone, Himalaya is rolling out a new campaign around its reformulated Neem Face Wash.

“When we first launched, our research showed that while people had solutions for pimples, what frustrated them was the recurrence,” says Ashat. “That’s why this time we’ve brought together five parts of neem – fruit, stem, leaf, and more – in our best-ever formulation.”

The campaign tagline, "Skip the Pimple Episode", is set to run across TV, digital, and influencer channels, reinforcing the brand’s dual strategy of mass awareness and digital-first relevance.

When every shelf screams herbal, how does Neem hold its ground?

With ayurvedic and herbal skincare booming, Himalaya is leaning on its credibility and science-backed formulations to cut through.

What many don’t realise is that our natural products are always backed by science. The Neem Face Wash, for example, is clinically proven to stop pimple recurrence within five days of use,” Hariharan notes.

“New brands have grown the category, but many consumers still prefer to try newer formats from trusted players like Himalaya.”

From kirana to quick commerce

Distribution, too, is evolving. Alongside traditional retail and e-commerce players such as Nykaa and Tira, Himalaya is aggressively present on quick commerce platforms.

“Almost our entire portfolio, including Neem Face Wash, is available on quick commerce. It’s growing really well, and we’re constantly looking at introducing new launches on these platforms because that’s where the audience is,” explains Hariharan.

Looking ahead

The Indian herbal skincare market is expected to grow 8–10% over the next five years, and Himalaya is positioning itself as both a legacy leader and a modern challenger.

“Consumers trust us to bring them the best of nature in the most science-backed way,” says Hariharan. “That trust, combined with innovation in formats and communication, puts us in a strong position to lead the next wave of naturals in India.”