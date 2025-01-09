Can Kinder Joy appeal to adults with pop culture merch?

Many brands, particularly in the confectionery and candy industry, face the challenge of losing a significant number of consumers as they age. As a result, these brands are looking for ways to stay culturally and socially relevant to older consumers.



Recently, Ferrero’s Kinder Joy launched a special Harry Potter edition with toys inspired by beloved characters from the series. This release marks a significant shift for the brand, which aims to reach a broader audience. This strategic move not only captivates children's imaginations but also resonates with the nostalgia and enthusiasm of older fans.



According to Kinder Joy, this is their first attempt to target an older demographic.



In an interview with afaqs!,,Aragona states, “The idea stemmed from the fact that many children have grown up with both Kinder Joy and Harry Potter. We saw this as a perfect combination, leveraging nostalgia in two ways—through the beloved Harry Potter series and our much-loved chocolate. This partnership has allowed us to reconnect with older kids and even adults who grew up loving both.”



“We now have the opportunity to cater to a wider age group while still focusing on our core audience,” he adds.



This initiative is a collaboration between Warner Bros. and Funko. Warner Bros. provided the licencing rights for the iconic franchise, while Funko contributed to the design of the toys.

Finding the right balance

Aragona acknowledges that this transformation requires a careful balance between retaining Kinder’s childlike charm and appealing to a more mature audience. “It’s a learning process for us, as this is our first attempt at such a strategy. We plan to achieve this balance through tailored marketing and in-store placements,” he explains.



While the toys and marketing will remain playful and childlike for younger children, older audiences will see a more sophisticated approach with digital touchpoints and mature toy designs.

Riding the organic buzz

The collection has generated significant attention on social media, with unboxing videos showcasing the excitement of discovering different character toys. Fans have been creating numerous memes, reels, and shorts related to the collection.



Aragona mentions that over 90% of the social media conversations surrounding the new Kinder Joy are organic. Although social media buzzes with excitement for the new collection, it appears to be unavailable at several marketplaces.



When asked if this scarcity is a deliberate strategy to maintain hype and curiosity, Aragona replies, “The brand’s initial steps towards this launch were rather slow. We were cautious about production and wanted to gauge initial reactions. However, after Diwali, we have ramped up both marketing and production.”

Looking ahead

The Harry Potter collaboration is just the beginning, says Aragona. Kinder Joy is already exploring new partnerships with other beloved franchises, aiming to replicate this success while ensuring alignment with its core values.

Plans are also in motion to introduce culturally relevant themes for the Indian audience, reflecting local tastes and preferences.

With this, Kinder Joy joins the list of brands playing on nostalgia to continue to appeal to older demographics.