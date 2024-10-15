Frammer AI to use funding to expand into sports and entertainment

Last week, Frammer AI announced that it had received a seed-round investment of Rs 16.6 crore from Lumikai. Suparna Singh, CEO and co-founder of Frammer AI, says the start-up will be using the funds to expand into sports and entertainment, enhancing its technology to generate AI-driven highlights and engaging short videos for sports and entertainment content. It will be collaborating with movie studios and entities that hold sports rights.

“We are currently producing short videos for lifestyle and news brands. Our next step is to expand into sports and entertainment, leveraging our existing technology, which is already in use with clients worldwide,” she says.

The start-up provides an all-in-one platform that helps businesses create high-quality videos for social media. Frammer has clients in India and the US, including The India Today Group, Zee News, and insurance company Acko. It is also working with clients in Europe.

It will also be expanding its tech team to develop solutions for sports and entertainment and invest in data training. As its international client list grows, it also needs to hire more staff to manage these accounts effectively.

Founded a little over a year ago by Suparna Singh, ex CEO and president of NDTV; Kawaljit Singh Bedi, ex CTPO of NDTV; and Arijit Chatterjee, who was the chief strategy officer at the TV network, Frammer AI provides transcripts, captions, and creates short, platform-specific videos like Insta Reels and YouTube Shorts. It simplifies video creation, turning a 30-minute video into 35 short packages in five minutes. The company also summarises webinars and internal video conferences.

Speaking about its name, Singh says Frammer combines "frame" and "hammer," symbolising the act of hammering down a video frame to shorten it.

“At NDTV, I transformed the company into a digital-first organisation. While working with digital videos, we discovered that the process was time-consuming—it took 5-6 people nearly two hours to trim videos into clips for social media. Conversations with other publishers revealed that they encountered the same issue due to the entirely manual nature of the process. This led us to develop a fully automated solution, enabling publishers to release all their content on social media without manually selecting what to post,” she adds.