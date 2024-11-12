Globe takes a hard right, must brands review woke outlooks?

The recent election victory of Donald Trump in 2024 underscores a notable shift in public sentiment, as anti-woke attitudes are gaining traction in significant markets such as the US and India. This shift poses a challenge for brands: Should they adapt to evolving expectations or persist in championing social issues despite the potential for backlash?

The shift in consumer sentiment

In recent years, brands such as Nike and Dove have effectively tackled social issues in their campaigns. However, opposition to purpose-driven marketing has increased. Unilever encountered backlash from investor Terry Smith regarding the definition of the 'purpose' of Hellmann's mayonnaise.

In 2023, Budweiser's Bud Light faced a reputational crisis after sending a set of celebratory beer cans to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. This action sparked a boycott and resulted in a notable 30.3% decline in sales compared to the previous year.

In India, there has been a growing backlash against ‘woke’ campaigns. Tanishq retracted a Diwali ad showcasing an interfaith couple following backlash on social media, leading to the rise of a trend termed "no bindi, no business," which highlights concerns over cultural appropriation due to the absence of bindis in ads. This resistance is fostering a divided atmosphere, where brands are under growing scrutiny for their social stances.

Anirban Mozumdar, an independent consultant and former CSO at Havas Media, underscores the significance of avoiding actions that are merely for the sake of social media tokenism. "You'll be criticized by both sides regardless. A notable example is Nike, which supported Colin Kaepernick despite facing backlash for lacking black representation in their leadership teams."

"In contrast, Coca-Cola faced criticism for allegedly operating in the occupied West Bank and subsequently launched a campaign in Bangladesh to counter that narrative, which only exacerbated the situation."

The Rise of Neutral Branding

Mahesh Chauhan, Director at Salt Brand Solutions, suggests that anti-woke sentiment frequently relates to socioeconomic factors. “Those with more exposure and affluence often lean toward woke ideals, while blue-collar workers may prioritise different values, like job security and livelihood,” he explains.

This divergence may result in backlash if brands seem to overlook the realities of the typical consumer's experience.



While some companies will continue to promote inclusivity and aspirational ideals, others are finding success by remaining neutral or downplaying social commentary. Many brands in India, for example, have navigated a delicate path, skilfully managing their messaging to prevent alienating important demographics.

Chauhan notes that brands such as Dove, emphasising inclusive beauty, successfully foster social awareness while avoiding alienation of audiences—an approach that appeals even to those who are critical of woke culture.

Mozumdar adds that, "Your campaigns should inspire positive emotions in consumers and connect with the younger generation of buyers. Brands need to recognise social issues, yet they should handle sensitive topics with caution and gravity."

"Brands ought to articulate their reasons for engaging with these issues rather than aligning with one side or another. Ultimately, audiences are aware that your message is a 'commercial' one."

Striking a balance

Toru Jhaveri, founder and strategy lead at The Stuff of Life, a strategy agency, notes that the term ‘woke’ has evolved in its meaning and frequently appears to challenge personal comfort zones or established beliefs.

Originally grounded in countercultural ideals, it has transformed into a buzzword with diverse interpretations, including critiques from individuals such as Barack Obama, who contend that certain elements of ‘wokeness’ may come across as excessively judgemental.

This uncertainty complicates the decision for brands on whether to adopt or shy away from 'woke' values.

“Consumers dislike being told what values to adopt, especially by corporations,” Jhaveri notes. Brands with superficial messaging or inconsistent social stands are likely to come across as disingenuous—a perception that can be hard to shake in the age of social media.

In a similar vein, Saurabh Parmar, a consulting CMO, adds, “For any brand manager today, it is crucial not to react to the trend of the day but to engage with those trends that resonate with their beliefs and their brand. Now, more than ever, establishing a brand and cultivating a distinct brand voice will be essential."

According to Parmar, brands face the challenge of navigating beliefs instead of merely focussing on behaviours. “Being woke or not isn’t about behaviour; it’s a belief,” he says, highlighting the need for brands to connect with audiences through consistent, authentic values rather than trend-based stances.

"I don’t think our toothpaste or biscuit needs to be feminist or nationalist,” he remarks, emphasising that ‘causevertising’ can sometimes push a message too far, causing consumers to view it as misplaced or even hypocritical.

Brands are not required to shy away from taking a stance; however, Parmar suggests that companies should make certain their values authentically reflect their brand identity.

In the current polarised environment, backlash seems almost unavoidable; however, if a brand’s message genuinely aligns with its core values, it can endure criticism and preserve its credibility.