Kotak Mahindra Bank's BizLabs 2.0 brings the startup spirit to Tier 2 India

In an era when others seem focused on chasing the next unicorn, Kotak Mahindra Bank is charting a different course—one that prioritises purpose over valuation—transforming corporate social responsibility (CSR) into a platform for ecosystem development.

The bank has just announced season two of Kotak BizLabs, its accelerator-style CSR initiative, alongside Hausla Empowered, a four-part docuseries that captures the journeys of entrepreneurs solving India’s toughest challenges with courage, resilience, and innovation.

Think of it as the 'Shark Tank for Bharat'—but with fewer valuations and a lot more validation.

In conversation with Kedarswamy Ravangave, EVP – marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank, it’s clear this isn’t just a shiny programme dressed up in startup jargon. “Brand building”, he says, “is really about letting the action of the brand speak much louder than campaigns.” It’s a rare moment of candour in a landscape where most marketing strategies still begin with a hashtag.

The first season of BizLabs brought together more than 1,500 startups through roadshows across 11 cities, founder mixers, and expert sessions. Around 55 startups were accelerated, and over Rs 5 crore in funding and grants flowed through the programme.

“The biggest takeaway for us”, Ravangave reflects, “was that founders valued distribution and credibility as much as funds. Give them a platform, and it means more today than just giving them capital.”

That sentiment seems to have shaped BizLabs Season 2, which will now expand across 13 cities, tying up with ecosystem powerhouses like IIT Delhi’s FITT, IIMA Ventures, NSRCEL–IIM Bangalore, and T-Hub.

Startup, but make it Bharat

Most startup stories are still metro-born, accelerator-tested, and LinkedIn-certified. But Kotak’s focus is refreshingly clear: go smaller, go deeper.

“Tier II and III cities are underserved, and more importantly, underfed when it comes to access,” says Ravangave. “There’s someone in Aurangabad solving a real problem, and if you reach them and help one such startup, the entire local community begins to believe it’s possible.”

That “ripple effect”, as he calls it, is central to Kotak’s vision for the program—help one founder, inspire a cluster. “We’re not looking at North, South, or West as segments anymore. We’re looking at the three fundamental problems every founder faces: funding, mentorship, and network. No matter where they’re based, those gaps are the same.”

The sectors Kotak is targeting this season align with the bank’s CSR mandate—applied AI for MSME digitisation, inclusive fintech, climate technology, resource efficiency, agritech tools, and health access enablers.

“We’re not just cutting cheques,” Ravangave explains. “We’re distributing trust and know-how.”

Kedarswamy Ravangave, EVP – Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank

When CSR meets storytelling

If you’ve scrolled through OTT platforms lately, you’ve probably noticed that even banking brands are getting cinematic. Kotak’s BizLabs documentary—which premiered its first season’s stories—will now stream on Amazon MX Player, a partnership that Ravangave says was more strategic than flashy.

“It’s not a campaign for us; it’s really a commitment that we are putting out there,” he clarifies. It’s intent and action,” he insists.

“A brand in action brings in credibility and belief. OTT gives us authenticity—it’s where audiences are, and it’s where real stories deserve to live.”

The partnership with Amazon MX Player, he explains, wasn’t just about distribution. “They have 1.6 billion downloads, and they reach Tier II and Tier III audiences—the exact segment we want to democratise startup access for. If someone in Nagpur watches a founder from their city on MX Player, it makes them think, ‘I can do this too.’ That's the impact.”

The celebrity question and Kotak’s stand

In a time when every campaign finds a Bollywood face or a cricketer to “lend credibility”, Kotak’s approach is refreshingly contrarian.

“Celebrities are like trekking poles,” Ravangave laughs. “They help you on the climb, but you have to know when to let go. When your brand purpose is about letting real stories shine, celebrity endorsements often overshadow them.”

For BizLabs, the heroes are founders, those audacious enough to build something new without waiting for permission.

A cultural movement, not just a programme

Ask him why India suddenly seems obsessed with pitching—why the country that once watched Kaun Banega Crorepati is now bringing Shark Tank India and Ravangave doesn’t hesitate.

“India is redefining who we are,” he says. “We’re no longer looking for permission; we’re looking for access. Today’s Indians are emboldened with audacious dreams. Entrepreneurship has become the new cultural currency.”

He recalls an anecdote from his days at Amazon: “A student came into a job interview and said, ‘I’m not here for a job. I’m here to pitch my idea.’ This exemplifies the shift we are witnessing.”

That shift, he believes, is what BizLabs is trying to nurture. “Our goal isn’t vanity metrics,” he says. “If even one person in a Tier II city starts believing that it’s possible to build something meaningful, that’s success.”

From startups to social change

At its core, BizLabs remains a CSR initiative. But its ripple effect feels more cultural than corporate. As Kotak expands its second season across India, the initiative isn’t just supporting founders—it’s reframing what a CSR project can look like.

It’s not about grants, but grit. Not about metrics but mindsets.

Or as Ravangave puts it: “If this programme touches hearts and gives courage to minds, that’s real impact. That’s what brand in action truly means.”