Marico's ad and promotional spends for Q2FY25 rises 8% to Rs 290 crore

The FMCG company Marico has recorded a 8 percent increase in its advertising and sales promotion expenditure in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The company reported expenditure of Rs 290 crore for Q2FY25, up from Rs 268 crore in the same quarter last year.

The homegrown FMCG giant announced a 20.3% increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 433 crore. This marks a rise from the Rs 360 crore net profit reported in the same quarter last year, according to Marico's regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,746 crore during the reporting period, up from Rs 2,514 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased by 7.6%, reaching Rs 2,664 crore compared to Rs 2,476 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) saw a modest rise of 5%.