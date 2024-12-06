WrApped: Are annual reviews brands' new year-end marketing vehicles?

As the clock ticks down to the end of the year, Spotify’s Wrapped has become the soundtrack to our annual reflections, transforming mundane data into vibrant, shareable stories that celebrate our musical journeys.

Since its debut in 2016, Wrapped has not only redefined how we reminisce about our listening habits, but it has also struck a chord with brands eager to tap into the power of personalised yearly reviews.

Wrapped is part of the audio streaming platform's annual global campaign that provides an interactive summary of the music a user listens to most throughout the year.

Initially, it was presented as a microsite and shared with users via an email link. However, in 2019, a redesign transformed it into a shareable, bite-sized social media format. The turning point came when Spotify integrated the stories format into Wrapped, an idea credited to Jewel Ham, a design intern at that time, whose contribution went largely unacknowledged, according to her.

For many, it has become almost a ritual to post those colourful slides on social media celebrating quirks and musical tastes. To narrate the story in visuals and share-worthy snapshots, Spotify uses data collected from January 1 to a specified date in the fall to create this personalised recap for users.

Several brands have embraced the trend of personalised yearly reviews, inspired by Spotify Wrapped. Amazon Music, Apple Music, and YouTube now offer their versions, while platforms like Duolingo present a “Year in Review” that highlights user insights such as total XP earned, longest streaks, and global rankings.

Similarly, Reddit's “Reddit Recap” summarises user activity, including posts, upvotes, downvotes, and awards received.

In the food space, Swiggy and Zomato share trends on popular dishes, with Zomato releasing films spotlighting loyal customers.

Health and wellness platform Cult.fit provides visually engaging summaries of sessions and workouts completed by users throughout the year.

Goodreads, catering to book enthusiasts, offers annual data on books read and user milestones.

These examples showcase how brands across industries leverage personalised data to engage users.

As for Spotify, the platform has launched two ad campaigns featuring Jackie Shroff, Ananya Panday, Orhan Awatramani (also known as Orry), and Urofi Javed. The ads encourage users to explore their Spotify Wrapped and showcase the biggest music hits of the year.

So, why have Wrapped-style yearly reviews become a powerful marketing tool for brands, and how do they drive engagement and visibility?

Prashant Puri, CEO, Adlift, says the brilliance of Wrapped-style yearly reviews lies in a user-centric approach, transforming personal experiences into massive organic marketing engines.

Nostalgia plays a key role here—revisiting the favourite moments of the year evokes emotions that resonate deeply with the user.

"It's storytelling on a large scale, with the user positioned as the central figure—a factor that makes it incredibly impactful," he explains.

When users share their personalised highlights with their networks, it creates strong social proof, making the brand's way of saying, "You're unique," and the user's response of, "This brand understands me." This dynamic builds a powerful recipe for retention, according to Puri.

(From L to R): Prashant Puri, Sajal Gupta and Harikrishnan Pillai

This begs the question as to how Wrapped campaigns shared on social media can deliver ROI for brands.

Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder of TheSmallBigIdea, explains that these campaigns can influence user behaviour. Sharing an example, he says, "YouTube released its version, and when I saw my Wrapped, I was disappointed. This actually affected my usage patterns for the next two to three months—but after that, I forgot about it."

Pillai also points out that such campaigns often spark FOMO (fear of missing out).

"When 20 friends share their Wrapped and five don’t, it amplifies the buzz," he notes. For younger audiences, the timing is especially impactful, coinciding with the New Year—a time typically associated with resolutions and new commitments, whether it’s books, gym memberships, or subscriptions.

"While these campaigns do create noticeable engagement spikes, their influence tends to be short-term, usually fading within a couple of months."

Data privacy concerns: a factor in yearly wrapped campaigns?

While these apps captivate users with personalised insights, they also raise concerns about data privacy. In the past, data breach incidents on food aggregator platforms have posed significant privacy risks for users.

Should there be stricter safeguards around such personalised content?

Sajal Gupta, chief of marketing at Kiaos Marketing, says that data privacy concerns are valid, and transparency is crucial while using user data.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act) has introduced stringent measures, imposing significant penalties of hundreds of crores.

"Companies handling large volumes of data, including major apps, will need to invest heavily in infrastructure to adhere to these requirements. This isn’t optional; compliance is mandatory,” he explains.

Gupta emphasises that brands creating Wrapped-style content should ensure it feels inclusive and non-intrusive. “When content alienates users or crosses personal boundaries, it loses its impact,” he explains.

Experts believe that AI and technology will revolutionise yearly reviews, transforming them into immersive, multi-platform experiences. By combining data from various sources—such as music preferences, shopping habits, fitness routines, and travel history—brands can craft deeply personalised narratives that resonate with users on a whole new level.

The integration of AR and VR could elevate these experiences further, allowing users to explore a virtual representation of their yearly highlights or use interactive filters to visualise consumption patterns.