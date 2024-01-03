Zomato reenacts the lives of its top customers in this content series

The first film follows Subhash, a resident of Hyderabad who seemingly can’t go a day (or night) without biryani. With a runtime of 1:20 seconds, the film succinctly puts together all that goes into the life of an average biryani lover. Of course, Subhash is played by a paid actor, as the film reveals. He ordered 2800+ biryanis in 2023. That is more than seven biryanis a day. What?!