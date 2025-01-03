Zomato’s New Year ‘wrapped’ roasts consumers for their past purchases

In keeping with its reputation for cheeky marketing campaigns, food delivery platform Zomato has kicked off the New Year with a playful twist. The platform has turned the spotlight on its consumers with its #ZomatoLookBack2024 campaign, which involves sending them personalised roasts based on their past purchases.

This campaign playfully highlights users' food ordering habits, calling out their patterns and preferences in a light-hearted manner. The initiative showcases Zomato’s clever spin on the trendy wrapped phenomenon—a brainchild of Spotify, where brands creatively showcase personalised user data in fun and engaging ways.

Zomato’s take on this marketing tactic really sets it apart from other brands that have jumped on the wrapped bandwagon. A number of app-based platforms, such as Swiggy, Cult, YouTube Music, and Duolingo, have eagerly hopped on the trend, flaunting their users’ experiences with a dash of data visualisation flair. However, Zomato's choice to throw in some roasting brings a delightful new flavour to the mix.

Lines such as, "No one wants to see your face that much; you're not a great person," have left a few users quite taken aback.

On LinkedIn, experts have lauded this approach as a smart tactic for captivating users with their data in an unexpected way.

But Zomato isn’t a stranger to the art of comedic roasting. In July 2024, the platform hosted an event featuring popular stand-up comedians such as Samay Raina, Shreeja Chaturvedi, and Gaurav Kapoor, who had a field day roasting the company and its founders alike.

This comedic roast was a real showstopper; one of the standout moments was when Samay Raina donned a T-shirt boldly featuring the logo of Zomato’s competitor, Swiggy. These humorous antics not only stirred up excitement and giggles but also highlighted the brand's willingness to engage with its audience in a playful, self-deprecating manner.