77% of Indian shoppers would prefer to shop with a brand that has both a physical and online store

India also tops the list, albeit with a slightly lower percentage than last year, when it comes to digital items being bought. It is worth noting that in the case of India, the cost of mobile internet data is among the lowest globally, with Indian consumers benefiting from free trials and massively slashed prices. This has contributed to the widespread adoption of mobile internet services in the country and massive mobile phone penetration across all strata of society and every part of the country. India is also one of the youngest nations in the world with a median age being around 28 years, and is expected to have one of the youngest populations in the world till 2030.