Amazon India celebrates collective happiness with its pre-festive campaign ‘Khushiyan Apno Ki, Aur Apni Bhi’

This festive season, Amazon brings you #ME_In_WE through the “Khushiyan Apno Ki, Aur Apni Bhi” campaign. The story at first appears to show a mother preparing for the upcoming festive season with everyone on her mind but herself. One is almost prepared to see her make an excuse for not getting something for herself the way we have seen a lot of homemakers in our own lives do, but this quickly changes with a cheeky twist which demonstrates that she has indeed thought about herself. The classic mom humor, the expression plays and banter between mother and daughter and the extremely Indian emotional nuance, easily puts a smile on anyone watching.